June 23 Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson

* Ericsson : BT Sport selects Ericsson to launch UK's first UHDTV channel

* Ericsson will design, build and run a range of new services for BT Sport, including three new BT Sport TV channels and a multi-screen, interactive red button service

* The deal includes BT Sport UHD, the first ultra-high-definition channel to launch in the UK

* Additionally, BT Sport will extend its existing broadcast and media services contract with Ericsson for BT Sport 1 and 2 by an additional three years Ericsson Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Daniel Dickson)