June 23 Nokia Oyj :

* Says its map service HERE takes step to accelerate development of live map for cars.

* Says HERE has published an interface specification that defines how sensor data gathered by vehicles on road can be ingested by a cloud.

* Says the aim is to support automotive industry in accelerating deployment of technologies that improve road safety and ease traffic congestion.