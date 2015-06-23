June 23 LEG Immobilien AG
* adhoc: LEG Immobilien AG resolves share capital increase
by a nominal amount of eur 1,196,344
* Says new shares are expected to be included in existing
quotation on 29 June 2015
* Says new shares will be offered to institutional investors
by way of private placement in accelerated bookbuilding
* Says shares will be fungible with existing shares of LEG
Immobilien AG on 25 June 2015
* Says net proceeds are expected to be used for partial
financing of acquisition of a residential real estate portfolio
* Says placement price and proceeds from issue will be
announced after price has been determined.
