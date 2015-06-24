RPT-COLUMN-Hedge funds turn bearish on oil and refined fuels: Kemp
LONDON, May 8 Hedge funds and other money managers were turning increasingly bearish towards oil even before prices plunged on Thursday.
June 24 Skanska
* Skanska sells the office property PARK49 in Gothenburg, Sweden, for SEK 418 million
* Says buyer is Fastighets AB Balder Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 8 Hedge funds and other money managers were turning increasingly bearish towards oil even before prices plunged on Thursday.
SEATTLE, May 8 Native American leaders and climate activists protested at several Chase branches in Seattle on Monday, forcing them to close temporarily as demonstrators demanded the bank not lend to projects like the Keystone XL oil pipeline.