RPT-COLUMN-Hedge funds turn bearish on oil and refined fuels: Kemp
LONDON, May 8 Hedge funds and other money managers were turning increasingly bearish towards oil even before prices plunged on Thursday.
June 24 Fastighets Balder AB :
* Agreed to acquire office building Göteborg Heden 47: 3 under construction
* Will also move its office in Gothenburg to the property
* Property value amounts to approximately 415 million Swedish crowns ($50.40 million)
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.2363 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
LONDON, May 8 Hedge funds and other money managers were turning increasingly bearish towards oil even before prices plunged on Thursday.
SEATTLE, May 8 Native American leaders and climate activists protested at several Chase branches in Seattle on Monday, forcing them to close temporarily as demonstrators demanded the bank not lend to projects like the Keystone XL oil pipeline.