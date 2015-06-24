June 24 Hamborner Reit AG :

* Resolves upon a capital increase of up to 16,680,888 new shares

* Share capital will be increased by making use of authorised capitals through issue of up to 16,680,888 new shares

* New shares will have a notional value of 1.00 euro each

* Subscription price per new share is 8.50 euros

* Assuming that all new shares are subscribed or acquired, gross proceeds for company amount to approximately 141.8 million euros ($159 million)

* Subscription rights for new shares expected to be traded in the period from June 25 June to July 6 (until about 12 noon CEST)