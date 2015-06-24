BRIEF-Fujian Apex Software sets pricing for Shanghai IPO
* Says it plans to issue up to 21.05 million shares at 19.05 yuan per share to raise up to 401.0 million yuan ($58.08 million) for its Shanghai IPO
* Ericsson: implementation of cost and efficiency program in Sweden
* Says reduction of approximately 2,100 positions in Sweden
* As part of the global program, on March 11 Ericsson announced that 2,200 positions in Sweden, mainly in R&D and Supply, were subject to notice
* In total, there will be a reduction of approximately 2,100 positions, with some 1,700 employees leaving the company
* Ericsson says for Q2 2015 restructuring costs of approximately SEK 2.5 bln are expected
* Ericsson says savings related to this specific activity will start to impact results towards end of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Seeks trading halt as the company is finalising a fundraising initiative Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: