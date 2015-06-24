June 24 ITV Plc :

* Agreed to acquire Boom Supervisory Limited, holding company of Twofour Group

* ITV pay an initial cash consideration of 55 million stg for 75 pct of group

* Total maximum consideration for Twofour and remaining 49 pct of Mainstreet is 280 million stg

* Acquisition will be earnings enhancing from day one

* Twofour has a put and call option to acquire remaining 49 pct of its subsidiary mainstreet that can be exercised between 2018 and 2023

* Twofour also owns 51 pct of Drama Indie Mainstreet Pictures, and has a distribution business, Twofour rights

* With contingent payments dependent on both businesses delivering exceptional profit growth to 60 million stg in aggregate over payment period Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +44 207 542 1810)