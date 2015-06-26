BRIEF-Vivant corp records total net income for the period ending March 31, 2017 of 243.8 million Pesos
* Qtrly total revenues amounted to 948.6 million pesos, recording a 43% YOY growth from 663.6 million pesos
June 26 Cxense ASA :
* Nikkei Business Publications, Inc., Japan's business publisher, has signed an agreement with Cxense ASA to license its data management and personalization solutions
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Qtrly total revenues amounted to 948.6 million pesos, recording a 43% YOY growth from 663.6 million pesos
* Q1 NET LOSS 0.2 MILLION EUROS VERSUS LOSS 0.7 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO