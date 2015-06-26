BRIEF-Andhra Bank to consider raising equity via QIP
* Says to consider raising of equity as amongst other things through qualified institutional placement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 26 Nanostart AG :
* Extensive write-downs have a negative effect on the annual result of the financial year 2014 / further need to write down and retirement from the stock exchange are being analysed
* Financial year 2014 is concluded with a loss of 8.88 million euros ($9.94 million), results were considerably impacted by value adjustments totalling 8.40 million euros
* Decided to concentrate on existing share portfolio and, in future, regionally on Germany and Europe
* All foreign strategic activities and shareholdings will be subject to examination or stopped
* As a part of ongoing cost-cutting measures need for a stock market listing will be critically scrutinized Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8936 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says to consider raising of equity as amongst other things through qualified institutional placement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, May 12 Brazil's Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais SA implemented a 1 billion reais ($318.5 million) capital reduction in division Mineração Usiminas SA, or MUSA, the steelmaker said in a Friday securities filing.