Italy - Factors to watch on May 8
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.
July 1 MTG AB
* MTG invests in world's largest esports company ESL
* Says has signed an agreement to acquire 74 percent of Turtle Entertainment, the world's largest esports company that operates under the well-known ESL brand
* Says stake is being acquired from financial investors and company's founders for EUR 78 million in cash
* Says MTG will report approximately SEK 20 million of costs related to this transaction in its Q2 results
* Says closing of transaction is subject to local regulatory approvals Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.
* Says it signed a 30.83 billion won contract to provide manufacturing equipments