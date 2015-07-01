BRIEF-MG Med to buy 17.1 pct stake in Oxford Cancer Biomarkers for 3.40 bln won
* Says it plans to buy 1,846 shares of Oxford Cancer Biomarkers Limited, a Scotland pharma firm, for 3.40 billion won
July 1 Cambridge Cognition Holdings Plc
* Appointment of chief operating officer
* In Nick's absence, Steven Powell, who has been head of european operations for past year, has been appointed group chief operating officer and will assume responsibilities of chief executive officer as an interim measure
* Due to a serious medical condition, Nick Kerton, chief executive officer, will be taking an extended leave of absence from company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
* Says it plans to buy 1,846 shares of Oxford Cancer Biomarkers Limited, a Scotland pharma firm, for 3.40 billion won
* Says a metering tank explosion accident caused one death happened in wastewater treatment plant on May 4