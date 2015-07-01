July 1 Cambridge Cognition Holdings Plc

* Appointment of chief operating officer

* In Nick's absence, Steven Powell, who has been head of european operations for past year, has been appointed group chief operating officer and will assume responsibilities of chief executive officer as an interim measure

* Due to a serious medical condition, Nick Kerton, chief executive officer, will be taking an extended leave of absence from company