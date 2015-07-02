CORRECTED-Elliott Management reports 15.3 pct stake in Gigamon
May 8 Activist investor Elliott Management has taken a 15.3 percent stake in Gigamon Inc, which makes software to manage traffic online, according to a regulatory filing.
July 2 Cxense ASA :
* Signed a contract with US media company Gannett
* Contract includes Cxense insight, Cxense DMP, and Cxense Content
TORONTO, May 8 Canada's main stock index rose on Monday as energy and financial stocks led gains, but Home Capital Group Inc shares slid following news its account balance halved and it had suspended its dividend.