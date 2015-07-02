July 2 Entra ASA :

* Entra has renewed and extended a lease contract with Norconsult AS in Valkendorfsgate 6 in Bergen

* Norconsult will lease a total of 5,200 sqm under the new lease, thus adding another 930 sqm to the previous contract

* The new contract has duration of 10 years, starting from Aug. 15 2015

* The property is close to fully let Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)