BRIEF-Saudi Telecom signs terms sheet of broadband initiative
* Announces signing of terms sheet of broadband initiative with Ministry of Communications and Information Technology and CITC
July 3 Eckoh Plc :
* Statement Re possible recommended offer for Netcall
* Announces that it does not intend to proceed with acquisition
* Decision follows consultation with Netcall's shareholders and reluctance of major shareholder in Netcall to support acquisition Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
DUBAI, May 7 Saudi Arabia's Kingdom Holding , the investment firm owned by billionaire Prince Alwaleed bin Talal, posted a 12.7 percent rise in first-quarter net profit on Sunday from higher income and gains on investments.