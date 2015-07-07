BRIEF-Al Madina for Finance and Investment says CMA approves selling of 17.5 mln treasury shares
July 7 WCM Beteiligungs Und Grundbesitz AG :
* Successfully completes cash capital increase
* Gross proceeds of 155.8 million euros ($172 million)
* Share capital increased to 109.8 million euros
* Switch to prime standard from July 8, 2015
* In total, 76,010,706 shares were placed at a price of 2.05 euros each Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9063 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
BEIJING, May 2 The Beijing branches of at least six major Chinese banks have raised interest rates on housing loans for first- and second-home buyers, effective from May 1, six sources with direct knowledge of the hikes told Reuters.