Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
May 2 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 0930 GMT on Tuesday:
July 7 Non-standard Finance Plc
* Standard Finance - acquisition of S&U Plc's home credit division
* Acquisition of S&U Plc's home credit division for 82.5 million stg
* 82.5 million stg valuation represents 12.5x pro forma profit after tax and 2.5x tangible book value
* Acquisition, if completed, will be classified as a reverse takeover of non-standard finance under listing rules of UK listing authority
* Eligibility of enlarged group to be admitted to official list has not yet been agreed with UK listing authority, although an application regarding its eligibility will be made shortly Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [NSF.L SUS.L]
JOHANNESBURG, May 2 South Africa's Financial Services Board (FSB) is probing certain trades that took place in the hours before former Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan was recalled from an investor roadshow and then dismissed, an official said on Tuesday.