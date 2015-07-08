July 8 Swedbank

* Swedbank's decision to take an extra dividend from its Estonian sub-group generates increased tax cost

* Says will generate one-off tax effects, which will have a negative effect totalling SEK 447 million on Swedbank's result for Q2

* Says to take an extra dividend from its Estonian sub-group of SEK 3,695 million after European capital regulatory requirements have been clarified, which makes it possible to further optimise group's capital structure

* Says this generates tax expense of SEK 929 million

* Says changes have also been made in U.S. operations which affect Ektornet and New York branch office

* Says this makes it possible to tax net result of Swedbank's total U.S. operations, generating a total positive tax effect in U.S. operations of SEK 482 million

* Says negative effect totalling SEK 447 million on Swedbank's result includes changes in Swedbank's U.S. operations