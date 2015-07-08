July 8 Deutsche Rohstoff AG :

* Almonty announces acquisition of Woulfe Mining Corp

* Almonty Industries has entered into agreement with Woulfe Mining Corp to combine two businesses through acquisition of all outstanding common shares of Woulfe by Almonty

* Each common share of Woulfe will be exchanged for 0.1029 of a common share of Almonty

* Based on Almonty's share price on July 6, this represents total consideration of CAD 0.07 per Woulfe share and a premium of 16.7 pct to Woulfe's closing price on July 6

* Transaction is planned to close by start of September

* Deutsche Rohstoff will hold a 14.1 pct share in new company (currently 23.5 pct)