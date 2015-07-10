July 10 North Atlantic Drilling:

* Says has been awarded a contract extension for the semi-submersible rig West Phoenix by Total commencing mid-March 2016 and securing work for the unit through the end of August 2016

* The total revenue potential for the contract extension is approximately $62 million

* A portion of the $62 million will be paid during the currently anticipated idle period from the beginning of September 2015 to the middle of March 2016

* Says has agreed to a dayrate reduction on the current contract effective from June 1, 2015 until its expected conclusion at the end of August 2015, resulting in a reduction to the remaining revenue potential of approximately $16 million