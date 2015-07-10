July 10 North Atlantic Drilling:
* Says has been awarded a contract extension for the
semi-submersible rig West Phoenix by Total commencing
mid-March 2016 and securing work for the unit through the end of
August 2016
* The total revenue potential for the contract extension is
approximately $62 million
* A portion of the $62 million will be paid during the
currently anticipated idle period from the beginning of
September 2015 to the middle of March 2016
* Says has agreed to a dayrate reduction on the current
contract effective from June 1, 2015 until its expected
conclusion at the end of August 2015, resulting in a reduction
to the remaining revenue potential of approximately $16 million
(Reporting By Stine Jacobsen)