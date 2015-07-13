Merck's revenue rises 1.3 pct
May 2 Merck & Co Inc reported a 1.3 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by higher demand for its key immuno-oncology drug Keytruda.
July 13 Weifa ASA :
* Announces appointment of new CFO
* Names Simen Nyberg-Hansen (born 1966) as company's new Chief Financial Officer, effective August 10, 2015
* Says company owner offers to buy 133.6 million shares at 14.50 yuan per share in order to strengthen its control over the company