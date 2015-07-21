BRIEF-Chinese Strategic Holdings Ltd posts quarterly revenue HK$1.9 million
* Qtrly loss attributable to owners of company HK$ 41.1 million versus loss of HK$ 122.6 million
July 21 Galliford Try Plc
* Re contract
* Announces that it has signed contracts with birmingham city university to build £46 million conservatoire in central birmingham.
* Announces that it has signed contracts with birmingham city university to build £46 million conservatoire in central birmingham.
* Supreme court of Mauritius approved scheme of arrangement between IIML Advisors and IL&FS Investment Advisors Source text - http://bit.ly/2pjF3pk Further company coverage: