July 21 Gvc Holdings Plc

* Update re offer discussions

* GVC board confirms that it is considering company's options regarding Bwin.party and will update shareholders accordingly

* Directors of GVC note recent press speculation concerning company's proposal to acquire Bwin.party

* There can be no certainty that an offer for Bwin.party will be made by company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [GVC.L BPTY.L 888.L AYA.TO]