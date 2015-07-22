July 22 Skanska AB
* Skanska divests operations & maintenance operations in
Argentina for $75 million, about SEK 630 million
* Says price is subject to adjustments at closing of
transaction, which is expected to take place at end of July
* Says operations generated revenues of about $350 million,
about SEK 3 billion, during 2014
* Says transaction will be recorded in central stream and
will not have any material result effect
* Says buyer is Perez Companc Family Group, an Argentinian
group active in Latin America
* Says after the closing of the transaction Skanska has no
remaining operations in Argentina
