BRIEF-Digital Power issues investor update
* Digital power corp - received an additional investment of $500,000 from its major shareholder philou ventures, llc
July 22 Atoss Software AG :
* H1 sales up by a clear 15 percent to 21.7 million euros ($24 million)
* H1 earnings before taxes (EBT) climbed 15 percent to 5.9 million euros while net income rose by 14 percent to 4.0 million euros
* Continues to expect highly positive development in business to be sustained in remainder of financial year 2015 and anticipates another record year
* Apple inc files for pricing of $7.0 billion , six-part notes offering