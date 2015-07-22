July 22 Atoss Software AG :

* H1 sales up by a clear 15 percent to 21.7 million euros ($24 million)

* H1 earnings before taxes (EBT) climbed 15 percent to 5.9 million euros while net income rose by 14 percent to 4.0 million euros

* Continues to expect highly positive development in business to be sustained in remainder of financial year 2015 and anticipates another record year

