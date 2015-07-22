BRIEF-Digital Power issues investor update
* Digital power corp - received an additional investment of $500,000 from its major shareholder philou ventures, llc
July 22 Nokia Oyj :
* Says Nokia Networks has partnered with NTT Docomo, Inc. to explore the potential of Nokia Networks' 5G radio technology below 6 GHz frequencies.
* Says the trials will help Docomo take a step towards its vision of having a commercial 5G network in 2020. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Helsinki Newsroom)
* Apple inc files for pricing of $7.0 billion , six-part notes offering Source text: (http://bit.ly/2q6sAp7) Further company coverage: