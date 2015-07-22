BRIEF-City Office REIT Q1 core FFO per share $0.26
* Q1 FFO per share view $0.25 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 22 Hypoport AG :
* Raises its revenue forecast for the 2015 financial year
* Predicts H1 revenue of 67.5 million euros ($73.76 million)(H1 2014: 53.3 million euros) and EBIT of 9.1 million euros (H1 2014: 4.3 million euros)
* Anticipates that its revenue for 2015 will grow at a double-digit rate
* Also expects to widen its EBIT margin and, consequently, to achieve disproportionately strong earnings growth in 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9152 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 FFO per share view $0.25 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Metlife - during Q1, began restructuring some derivative hedges to partially stabilize volatility from nonqualified interest rate derivatives