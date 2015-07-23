BRIEF-Guangzhou Boji Medical & Biotechnological receives patent license
May 9Guangzhou Boji Medical & Biotechnological Co Ltd :
July 23 Stratec Biomedical Ag
* H1 sales rose 1.4 percent to 70 million eur
* Ongoing positive development expected for financial year as a whole
* Expect to generate slight sales growth in second half of 2015, accompanied by an ebit margin at current level. Further company coverage:
May 9Guangzhou Boji Medical & Biotechnological Co Ltd :
May 9 Guanhao Biotech Co Ltd : * Says it plans to pay FY 2016 annual div on May 16 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/F2Qrdc Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)