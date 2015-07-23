July 23 Howden Joinery Group Plc

* H1 pretax profit 59.2 million stg versus 57.2 million stg year ago

* H1 revenue 482.6 million stg versus 435.4 million stg year ago

* Interim dividend 2.8 pence per share

* Group is well placed to achieve its expectations for full year

* "We've seen a good start to second half of year" - CEO