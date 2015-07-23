Turkey - Factors to Watch on May 9
ISTANBUL, May 9 Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Tuesday.
July 23 Britvic Plc
* Q3 revenue rose 1 percent to 322.3 million stg
* Remain confident of delivering ebit in previously stated guidance range of £164m to £173m
* Gb revenue declined 0.8% due to adverse price/mix of 1.2%
* France revenue increased 7.1%
* Q3 revenue rose 1 percent to 322.3 million stg
* Ireland revenue increased 0.7%, Further company coverage: (Editing by Neil Maidment)
ISTANBUL, May 9 Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Tuesday.
* Refers to high court suit between Yong Toi Mee, Cheang Kim Leong & Radiant Response and co