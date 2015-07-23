BRIEF-Alaris Royalty Q1 revenue fell 15 pct to C$20.9 mln
* Based on Alaris' current agreements with its partners, it expects revenues of approximately $85.8 million for 2017
July 23 Britvic Plc
* Placing of new ordinary shares
* Placing is expected to raise approximately £90 million
* Majority of net proceeds will be used to fund initial consideration of r$193.8 million for acquisition of empresa brasiliera de bebidas e alimentos sa Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
* Based on Alaris' current agreements with its partners, it expects revenues of approximately $85.8 million for 2017
* First Data- Co, Alipay announce North American businesses will be able to accept mobile payment service, expand Alipay's already significant business base Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: