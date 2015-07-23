BRIEF-Information Services Corp Q1 earnings per share C$0.14
* Qtrly total revenue C$21.5 million versus C$19.6 million last year
July 23 Entra ASA :
* Wintershall calls option to acquire the property Gullfaks in Stavanger
* Entra and Camar Eiendom owns property 50/50 through joint venture Hinna Park AS
* Book value, when including remaining building cost, is 595 million Norwegian crowns ($72.90 million) as of June 30
* On expected closing in Q3 2016 total transaction price is estimated to be around 700 million crowns
($1 = 8.1621 Norwegian crowns)
NEW YORK/WASHINGTON May 8 The U.S. government's review of a landmark 2010 financial reform law will not be complete by early June as originally targeted, and officials will now report findings piece-by-piece, with priority given to banking regulations, sources familiar with the matter said on Monday.