July 24 Hammerson Plc
* Interim dividend up 8 percent to 9.5 pence per share
* Improving consumer confidence and prime positioning of our
UK shopping centres generated growth in sales of 2 pct and
footfall up 1.2 pct
* Group LFL NRI increased by 2.1 pct (3 pct including
premium outlets) driven by continued demand for high-quality
retail and leisure space
* H1 net rental income 159.5 mln stg versus 146.9 mln stg
year ago
* Net rental income 159.5 mln stg for 6 months to June
* Profit before tax (including valuation changes) 329.4 mln
stg for 6 months to June
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: