BRIEF-Jordan's Alentkaeya for Investment appoints Khalid Moh'd Magableh as chairman
May 7 Alentkaeya for Investment and Real Estate Development:
July 24 Optimal Payments Plc
* Adjustment to terms of Meritus acquisition
* Entered into an amendment agreement with Meritus, to increase total number of optimal payments shares to be issued to sellers and certain other parties
* Total number of optimal payments shares to be issued to sellers increased from 9 million shares to 12.8 million shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 7 Alentkaeya for Investment and Real Estate Development:
SHANGHAI, May 7 Organisers barred journalists on Sunday from a publicly advertised event in Shanghai to attract Chinese investment in a U.S. real estate project linked to the family of President Donald Trump's son-in-law in exchange for immigrant visas.