BRIEF-Rainbow Tourism Group posts FY loss before tax of $3.8 mln
* Fy ended dec 2016 revenue of $24.1 million versus $26.9 million year ago
July 27 GVC Holdings Plc :
* Update re offer discussions
* GVC board confirms that company has made a proposal to board of Bwin.Party
* Bwin.Party shareholders would be entitled to receive 122.5p for each Bwin.Party share, consisting of up to 25p in cash
* Company would finance proposal via a combination of issuance of new GVC shares, to Bwin.Party shareholders, and a eur 400m senior secured loan
* Loan provided by affiliates of Cerberus Capital Management Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Fy ended dec 2016 revenue of $24.1 million versus $26.9 million year ago
SEOUL, May 4 China vehicle sales for South Korea's Hyundai Motor and Kia Motors Corp both tumbled more than 60 percent year-on-year in April, two sources briefed on the matter told Reuters, marking the second straight monthly drop due to political tensions.