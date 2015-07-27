July 27 Bwin.Party Digital Entertainment Plc :

* Statement re. Press comment

* Board of Bwin.Party notes announcement made today in response to media speculation by GVC Holdings Plc

* Confirms that it has received a revised indicative proposal to acquire all of outstanding and to be issued share capital of Bwin.Party

* Proposal to acquire Bwin.Party with indicative valuation of up to 122.5 pence per share, comprised of up to 25 pence in cash and balance in new GVC shares

* Whilst GVC is working on finalising this proposal, so that it can be formally considered by Bwin.Party board, there can be no certainty that an offer will be made by GVC

