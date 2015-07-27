BRIEF-HSBC CEO says 1000 jobs moving to Paris is based on 'hard brexit' scenario
* Hsbc ceo says figure of 1000 jobs moving to paris is based on 'hard brexit' scenario Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Lawrence White)
July 27 Q-free ASA :
* Intelight Inc, a company in the Q-Free Group has been awarded an ATMS frame agreement from the State of Georgia Department of Transportation - Atlanta, Georgia, USA for the project " State Wide - Traffic Signal Software"
* The Contract is open-ended but estimated by the State at 82 million Norwegian crowns ($10.04 million) value in the contract's first year
* The first purchase orders under the new project are expected during the fourth quarter of 2015, totaling approximately 20 million crowns
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.1657 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Hsbc ceo says figure of 1000 jobs moving to paris is based on 'hard brexit' scenario Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Lawrence White)
LONDON, May 4 The World Health Organization is to launch a pilot project this year to assess cheap so-called biosimilar copies of expensive biotech drugs for cancer, in a bid to make such medicines more widely available in poorer countries.