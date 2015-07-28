July 28 Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc
* Acquisition
* Acquires Roxane Laboratories, transforming its position in
us generics market
* Expected to be accretive in 2016 and very strongly
accretive thereafter
* Under terms of acquisition, on closing of transaction
Hikma will pay gross consideration of $1.18 billion in cash and
will issue 40 million new Hikma shares to Boehringer
* Hikma has also agreed to make contingent cash payments of
up to $125 million, subject to achievement of certain
performance milestones.
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: