July 28 Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc

* Acquisition

* Acquires Roxane Laboratories, transforming its position in us generics market

* Expected to be accretive in 2016 and very strongly accretive thereafter

* Under terms of acquisition, on closing of transaction Hikma will pay gross consideration of $1.18 billion in cash and will issue 40 million new Hikma shares to Boehringer

* Hikma has also agreed to make contingent cash payments of up to $125 million, subject to achievement of certain performance milestones. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: