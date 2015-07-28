July 28 PSI Aktiengesellschaft fuer Produkte und Systeme der Informationstechnologie :

* H1 group sales climbs by 7.5 pct to 90.5 million euros ($100.13 million)

* H1 group EBIT increases by 52 pct to 4.2 million euros

* H1 new orders improve by 17 pct to 104 million euros

* Continues to strive for annual targets set in 2014 annual report and will decide on finalisation of goals in Q3

* H1 group net result 2.364 million euros versus 1.210 million euros year ago, up 95,4 pct