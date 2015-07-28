July 28 Royal Bank Of Scotland

* Intention to sell part of citizens financial group in an underwritten public follow-on offering

* RBSG is offering 75 million shares of citizens' common stock, equivalent to 14.0 pct of CFG's issued and outstanding common stock

* A further 11.25 million shares will be made available by RBSG under a 30 day over-allotment option

* Following completion of offering, RBSG will no longer consolidate CFG in its financial statements and it will account for its remaining interest as an associated undertaking

* RBSG will however continue to fully consolidate citizens for regulatory reporting purposes

* It is also intention that citizens will repurchase a further $250m of CFG common stock from RBSG at offering price in a directed buy back