BRIEF-Dermira prices offering of $250 million of 3 pct convertible senior notes
* Dermira prices offering of $250 million of 3.00% convertible senior notes
Aug 10 Multiclient Geophysical ASA :
* Says has entered into an agreement with Polaris E&E Services Inc. to acquire their Post Stack Reprocessed Atlantic Margin seismic 2D data
* MCG will pay Polaris for this transaction through revenue share of futures sales Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Dermira prices offering of $250 million of 3.00% convertible senior notes
SYDNEY, May 11 Shanghai metals futures traded lower on Thursday as investors turned to equities and oil, where a U.S.-led rally was spilling into Asian markets.