BRIEF-Jiangsu Leili Motor issues prospectus for Shenzhen IPO
Source text in Chinese: http://bit.ly/2pm0giA (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
Aug 10 Q-Free ASA :
* Has been awarded service and maintenance contracts from Ascendi Group SGPS SA in Portugal, at a total value of 156 million Norwegian crowns ($18.93 million)
* Orders comprise renewal and extension of service and maintenance for several of Ascendi multi-lane free flow concessions for another six years
* Awarded service and maintenance contracts from Ascendi, Portugal
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.2412 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
Source text in Chinese: http://bit.ly/2pm0giA (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Qtrly revenue HK$20.5 million versus HK$8.5 million; qtrly profit for the period attributable HK$3.5 million versus loss of HK$405,000