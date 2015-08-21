BRIEF-Auto Partner sets up new unit in Czech Republic
* SETS UP NEW WHOLLY-OWNED UNIT AP AUTO PARTNER CZECHY S.R.O.
Aug 21 Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co KGaA :
* Announces preliminary results for the fiscal year 2014/2015
* FY net profit 5.5 million euros ($6 million) versus 12 million euros year ago
* Dividend 0.05 euros per share for FY 2014/2015
* FY revenue 276.0 million euros versus 260.7 million eur year ago
* FY EBITDA amounted to 55.6 million euros (previous year 49.1 million euros)
* FY EBT amounted to 6.0 million euros (previous year eur 14.6 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8868 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
