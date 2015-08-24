Aug 24 MTG
* Says takes next step in strategic transformation
* Says will reduce MTG's employee base by a net of
approximately 300 positions in Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and UK
combined
* Says net restructuring charges are expected to amount to
approximately SEK 700 million and all be charged against group's
operating income in Q3 2015
* Says cash flow impact is expected to be approximately SEK
550 million
* Says restructuring is expected to generate annualized
savings of approximately SEK 600 million
* Says majority of savings will impact in 2016 and have full
effect from 2017
* Says the majority of the savings will be reinvested back
into the Group's ongoing transformation into a broad based
video entertainment company.
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Stockholm Newsroom)