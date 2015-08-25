Health insurer Cigna posts 15 pct rise in quarterly profit
May 5 Health insurer Cigna Corp reported a 15 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by customer growth in its commercial business.
Aug 25 Sygnis AG :
* Signs non-exclusive distribution agreement for Australia with GeneWorks Pty Ltd
* Agreement covers entire Sygnis portfolio of powerful tools for next generation sequencing (NGS) and single cell analysis (SCA) applications Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 5 Health insurer Cigna Corp reported a 15 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by customer growth in its commercial business.
WASHINGTON, May 5 The Republican-controlled U.S. House of Representatives plans to turn to tax reform in earnest, after concluding a lengthy healthcare debate this week with a vote to repeal and replace Obamacare.