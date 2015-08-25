BRIEF-India's NIIT Technologies March-qtr profit rises almost three-fold
Net profit in March quarter was 303.2 million rupees last year; income from operations was 3.65 billion rupees
Aug 25 Kongsberg Gruppen ASA :
Says Kongsberg Defence Systems (KONGSBERG) and Avinor Air Navigation Services have entered into agreement for supply of remote towers worth 400 million Norwegian crowns ($48.88 million)
Scope contains a complete solution for remote control of tower services at a number of airports from one location
($1 = 8.1836 Norwegian crowns)
RIB Software and SWARCO sign a phase-II-contract (no. 16/2017)