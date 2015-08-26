Aug 26 Cargotec Oyj

* Hiab, part of Cargotec, has received a significant order for over 1,200 HIAB loader cranes from Tata Motors, the largest Indian automobile company

* Deliveries will start in late 2015, with contract due for completion by end of 2016 Source text for Eikon:

