BRIEF-DST Systems files for potential mixed shelf offering, size not disclosed
* Files for potential mixed shelf offering; size not disclosed - sec filing Source text : http://bit.ly/2pZkygm Further company coverage:
Aug 26 Millicom International Cellular
* Says appoints cynthia gordon as evp, ceo africa division
* Says she takes up the role on 21 September Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)
* Files for potential mixed shelf offering; size not disclosed - sec filing Source text : http://bit.ly/2pZkygm Further company coverage:
* Former chairman Luca Cordero di Montezemolo tells La7 television it would be impossible to save the airline without change to business model, even if someone were to invest "mountains of money". Further company coverage: (Reporting by Rome Newsroom)