Amazon cuts free shipping minimum to $25
May 9 Amazon.com Inc said on Tuesday it cut the threshold for free shipping to $25 from $35, upping the ante against Wal-Mart Stores Inc in a hotly contested battle for ecommerce supremacy.
Aug 26 Industrial and Financial Systems IFS AB
* Large U.S. defense contractor expands its relationship with IFS
* Says IFS Applications 9 to be implemented as part of a $30 million contract
* Says total value of agreement $30 million over next ten years. This includes a total of $5 million in license revenue, which will be recognized over next 2 years. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)
OSLO, May 9 Norwegian fertilizer producer Yara and maritime technology firm Kongsberg Gruppe are teaming up to build what they said would be the world's first fully electric and self-steering container ship.