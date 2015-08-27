BRIEF-CDK Global announces proposed private offering of $500 mln of senior notes
* Cdk global announces proposed private offering of $500 million of senior notes
Aug 27 STV Group Plc
* Interim dividend 3 pence per share
* Trading and financial performance in line with expectations at half year
* Confirmation of enhanced dividend payment reflects board's confidence in our ability to deliver against our strategic plans.
* National airtime revenue is expected to be up 3 percent in Q3, resulting in a cumulative position from January to september up 3 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (London newsroom)
* Elliott associates reports a 4.9 percent stake in gigamon inc as of april 28 - sec filing