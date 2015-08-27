Aug 27 STV Group Plc

* Interim dividend 3 pence per share

* Trading and financial performance in line with expectations at half year

* Confirmation of enhanced dividend payment reflects board's confidence in our ability to deliver against our strategic plans.

* National airtime revenue is expected to be up 3 percent in Q3, resulting in a cumulative position from January to september up 3 percent